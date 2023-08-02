Advertise
UPDATE: Deadly crash causes traffic restrictions in Oro Valley

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Oro Valley Police are on the scene of a deadly crash.

The crash is blocking northbound Oracle and eastbound Hardy.

Police say this is a hit-and-run crash and they are working on a description for that vehicle.

Oro Valley Police say the crash and investigation will take some time to complete and encourage drivers to find alternate routes.

