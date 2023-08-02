FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered storm chance in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Scattered storms are possible in Cochise County Wednesday and Thursday, with all of southern Arizona drying out Friday through the weekend. As we dry out, temperatures will rise with record highs possible. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place Friday morning through Sunday evening.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 104°.

THURSDAY: 10% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 109°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 111°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 110°.

MONDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 108°.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

