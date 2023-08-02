Advertise
PCSD investigating inmate death

The PCSD said the inmate was identified as 41-year-old Joel Loya, who was arrested on a...
The PCSD said the inmate was identified as 41-year-old Joel Loya, who was arrested on a probation violation warrant for dangerous drug sales and trespassing.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an inmate on Wednesday, July 31.

The PCSD said the inmate was identified as 41-year-old Joel Loya, who was arrested on a probation violation warrant for dangerous drug sales and trespassing.

Deputies said Loya was transported to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex but was medically rejected during his initial medical evaluation.

Loya was taken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to a local area hospital where he was evaluated and cleared to be booked into jail.

On Monday, July 31, at approximately 9:00 a.m., Loya was on detox protocol when he began vomiting. Tucson Fire EMS was contacted and Loya was taken to a local area hospital, according to the PCSD.

The PCSD said Loya’s condition worsened while at the hospital and later died.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the hospital and found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances. This investigation remains ongoing

