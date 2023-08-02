Residents get power back after four days

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More than 30 residents living on Alvernon and River felt relief Tuesday night after their power was restored following Friday’s storm.

“Four days without power is a long time,” said Michael Constant.

For most residents in the area, four days without power was four too many. One resident describes the scene outside his home following Friday’s storm that led to the outage.

“As you can see over here the power pole was snapped in half, the power is not coming on anytime soon. We walked out to the road, and you could see that the power poles all along the whole road we either 45 degrees or all the way over, snapped in half,” said Constant.

Many residents who have lived in the area for years said this is the longest they have gone without power. It is usually only out for a few hours or a day at most. With the extreme heat, many said they left their homes to stay with family or in a hotel.

“My sister-in-law was actually out of town, so we moved into her house, but we were coming back and forth moving stuff out of the fridge and freezers. We actually bought two freezers; they are in my sister in laws garage,” said Constant.

Some residents added that this experience had been an unexpected expense to stay cool and keep their food fresh. While most said, it was an inconvenience. Some even commuted every day from where they were staying to check on their homes, which took its toll.

“I have been back each day to work on the pool, without electricity, the chlorinator doesn’t work. I have been putting tons of chlorine in it so we don’t come back to a green pool,” said Constant.

With all the lights back on, residents are ready to return to normal.

“It was definitely a relief. The amount of driving back and forth between my sister and laws house and here, just being back here and bringing the food back, and settle in for a few days, catch up on the laundry and the dishes,” said Constant.

While many were frustrated with the experience, many added that they are grateful to Tucson Electric Power for being quick to respond following the storm.

