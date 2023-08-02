Advertise
TFD crews rescue man trapped in wash near Grant Road

TFD water rescue
(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On Monday evening, the Tucson Fire Department rescued a man trapped against a bridge pillar in the wash, surrounded by rapidly rising flood waters.

Before midnight, the Tucson Fire Department Technical Rescue Team (TRT) at Station 4 was dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Grant Road.

Crews used ropes to creatively lower a rescue ring to the patient from the bridge and pull them up to safety.

The TFD said this technique was developed nearly ten years ago after another victim was sadly lost underneath the same bridge.

This video was filmed by a Tucson Police officer using their body-worn camera.

We sincerely appreciate our brothers and sisters at TPD for their work securing the scene during the rescue, TFD said.

