Watch live: Multiple fires burning at industrial businesses in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — More than 100 firefighters are battling multiple fires at businesses in a Phoenix industrial area. Firefighters were called out to a business near 31st Avenue and Lincoln Street on Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade says the call initially came in as a possible grass fire. When crews arrived, the fire was burning buildings, cars and miscellaneous items. Black smoke was seen for miles.

Capt. Kim Quick-Ragsdale with the Phoenix Fire Department confirmed the fire spread to multiple areas. Crews evacuated the immediate vicinity and are asking people to avoid the area.

The fire was bumped up to a fourth alarm response, which sent more resources to the fire, including firefighters, engines, ladder trucks and more from Phoenix and surrounding cities. The weather is playing a role. “We do have some high winds right now that is (sic) blowing it to the east,” said Quick-Ragsdale. It was 108 degrees when the fire was called out. No injuries have been reported.

One of the primary risks to crews was downed power lines in the area. To mitigate the risk, Capt. McDade says APS crews quickly shut down grids in the immediate area. At 4 p.m., roughly 34 APS customers are without power in the area.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near 31st Avenue and Lincoln Street. (Arizona's Family)

