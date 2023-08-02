Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Watch live: Multiple fires burning at industrial businesses in Phoenix

By David Baker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — More than 100 firefighters are battling multiple fires at businesses in a Phoenix industrial area. Firefighters were called out to a business near 31st Avenue and Lincoln Street on Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade says the call initially came in as a possible grass fire. When crews arrived, the fire was burning buildings, cars and miscellaneous items. Black smoke was seen for miles.

Capt. Kim Quick-Ragsdale with the Phoenix Fire Department confirmed the fire spread to multiple areas. Crews evacuated the immediate vicinity and are asking people to avoid the area.

The fire was bumped up to a fourth alarm response, which sent more resources to the fire, including firefighters, engines, ladder trucks and more from Phoenix and surrounding cities. The weather is playing a role. “We do have some high winds right now that is (sic) blowing it to the east,” said Quick-Ragsdale. It was 108 degrees when the fire was called out. No injuries have been reported.

One of the primary risks to crews was downed power lines in the area. To mitigate the risk, Capt. McDade says APS crews quickly shut down grids in the immediate area. At 4 p.m., roughly 34 APS customers are without power in the area.

Tap/click here to submit your own photos and videos of the fire and other breaking news.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near 31st Avenue and Lincoln Street.
The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near 31st Avenue and Lincoln Street.(Arizona's Family)

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal stabbing near First, Wetmore in Tucson
Suspect arrested in Tucson homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in Tucson homicide investigation
Police said they found a man inside the residence and taken into custody.
TPD arrest burglary suspect in west side Tucson
Christopher Harms, 55, is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Suspect arrested following shooting Glenn, Dodge in Tucson
Crash causes traffic restrictions in Oro Valley
UPDATE: Deadly crash causes traffic restrictions in Oro Valley

Latest News

Arizona Department of Education holds first School Safety Task Force meeting.
Arizona Department of Education holds first School Safety Task Force meeting
TFD water rescue
TFD crews rescue man trapped in wash near Grant Road
TFD water rescue
TFD water rescue
UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way
UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way