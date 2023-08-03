Armed man in standoff with police near Oracle, Drachman in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An armed man is a standoff with police near North Oracle Road and West Drachman Stree in Tucson late Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The Tucson Police Department said the man is in an apartment complex in the area.

The TPD said as of 7:30 p.m. there have been no reported injuries and the scene is very active.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.