Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Armed man in standoff with police near Oracle, Drachman in Tucson

(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An armed man is a standoff with police near North Oracle Road and West Drachman Stree in Tucson late Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The Tucson Police Department said the man is in an apartment complex in the area.

The TPD said as of 7:30 p.m. there have been no reported injuries and the scene is very active.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal stabbing near First, Wetmore in Tucson
Rose Leilani Johnston
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after fatal crash in Oro Valley
Suspect arrested in Tucson homicide investigation
Suspect arrested in Tucson homicide investigation
Police said they found a man inside the residence and taken into custody.
TPD arrest burglary suspect in west side Tucson
UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way
UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way

Latest News

Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Body seen along floating barrier Texas installed in the Rio Grande, Mexico says
Camp Naco being restored to preserve history and provide meaningful meeting space near the border
Camp Naco being restored to preserve history and provide meaningful meeting space near the border
Local businesses recovering after more than a day without power
Local businesses recovering after more than a day without power
Rose Leilani Johnston
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after fatal crash in Oro Valley