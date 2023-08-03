Camp Naco being restored to preserve history and provide meaningful meeting space near the border

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Camp Naco was built more than 100 years ago. Today, not only is it being preserved to teach about history, but its preservation offers a variety of teaching opportunities, from construction to nonprofit management.

If the adobe structures of Camp Naco could talk, it would be a narrative of border security dating back to 1919. Becky Orozco has spent more than twenty years trying to get them back into speaking form.

“It’s key to both Buffalo Soldiers and border history,” said Becky Orozco, community coordinator for Camp Naco.

She watched it crumble over time, but her dedication has remained strong. Orozco can describe each building on the 17-acre site.

“This is a barracks. There were two quadrangles, each had a barracks on each side, and at the back, was the mess hall. So that’s what this is, and behind that building is the bath house,” she explained.

Thirty-five camps were built along the border, two of them were adobe, and Camp Naco was one of them. Adobe construction is both the reason why it survived and why it needs preservation. When it became one of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Eleven Most Endangered Historic Sites in the nation, a total of $8.1 million came to the rescue from the state and the Mellon Foundation.

“Like I won the lottery. It’s a 22-year overnight success,” Orozco said.

The city of Bisbee owns it and a non-profit will operate it.

“We were the closest, really, town that had the infrastructure to handle the administrative part that then we could go after those grants,” said Ken Budge, mayor of Bisbee.

“We have the funding. Now it’s actually implementing that vision and making sure that we do it right but also that we become a model and a showcase for how to do this for other organizations and other sites like this in the future,” said Brooks Jeffery, strategic planning consultant for the Naco Heritage Alliance.

Work is underway to repair water damage. Adobe requires a special skill, and local contractors could build their experience here.

“Bring in some experts that deal with adobe and teach adobe classes, teach the local people here how to do the plastering and building adobe blocks and that sort of thing,” said Mike Normand, construction manager for Camp Naco.

The camp should be revived in about four years, with a library and meeting space, a museum, a tribute to the Buffalo Soldiers, an artist space and residences for scholars. The buildings of the historic site will provide functioning space.

“The idea that they’re going to live again, they’re going to look like this but live again, and have that feeling, is the incredible part,” Orozco said.

On Saturday, August 5th, the Naco Heritage Alliance will hold an open house here in recognition of National Buffalo Soldier Day from 9 a.m. to noon. Food trucks will be on-site and camp tours will be provided. The camp is at the corner of Newell St. and Wilson in Naco.

