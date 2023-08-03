Advertise
Crews control office building fire near La Cañada, Magee

Building fire
Building fire(Golder Ranch Fire)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:50 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Golder Ranch Fire and Northwest Fire crews controlled a fire in an office building near La Cañada and Magee on Wednesday, August 2.

Crews were able to stop the fire in the carport from spreading to the rest of the building.

The cause is under investigation.

