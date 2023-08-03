Crews control office building fire near La Cañada, Magee

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Golder Ranch Fire and Northwest Fire crews controlled a fire in an office building near La Cañada and Magee on Wednesday, August 2.

Crews were able to stop the fire in the carport from spreading to the rest of the building.

The cause is under investigation.

