Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell in Georgia jail reaches settlement with county

FILE - Attorney Michael Harper holds a photo of Lashawn Thompson's cell in the Fulton County,...
FILE - Attorney Michael Harper holds a photo of Lashawn Thompson's cell in the Fulton County, Ga., Jail at a news conference addressing the results of an independent autopsy determining the cause of death of Thompson, May 22, 2023, at the state Capital in Atlanta. Georgia’s Fulton County has reached a settlement with the family of Thompson, the man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in the county jail’s psychiatric wing, the family’s lawyers said Thursday, Aug. 3. (Christina Matacotta/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Fulton County has reached a settlement with the family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in the county jail’s psychiatric wing, the family’s lawyers said Thursday.

Lashawn Thompson, 35, died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Attorneys Ben Crump and Michael Harper, who represent Thompson’s family, said in a news release Thursday that the family has reached settlements with the county “and other unidentified entities.”

Thompson’s death gained public attention in April after Harper released photos of his face and body covered in insects. The U.S. Department of Justice cited Thompson’s death last month when announcing an investigation into jail conditions in Fulton County.

The family is satisfied with the settlements, but the lawyers said in the statement that “we are nowhere near the end of this journey to full justice.”

“We will continue to work with the Thompson family –– and the community that rallied behind them –– to ensure that a tragedy like this one never happens to another family or takes one more life,” the statement says. “Lashawn’s life mattered, and together, we can demand and motivate significant change in his name. That will be the legacy of Lashawn Thompson.”

The lawyers said the settlements are for “undisclosed amounts.” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Tuesday that Fulton County commissioners on Wednesday voted to approve a $4 million settlement but said detailed terms of the settlement were not immediately disclosed.

An independent autopsy released by the family in May said Thompson “was neglected to death.” An earlier report from the Fulton County medical examiner’s office found no obvious signs of trauma on Thompson’s body but noted a “severe bed bug infestation.” It listed his cause of death as “undetermined.”

Department of Justice investigators plan to look at living conditions, access to medical and mental health care, use of excessive force by staff and conditions that may give rise to violence between people held in Fulton County jails, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said last month when announcing the federal investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Leilani Johnston
NEW INFORMATION: Hit-and-run suspect arrested after fatal crash in Oro Valley
The Tucson Police Department said an armed man is in a standoff at an apartment complex near...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after standoff near Oracle, Drachman in Tucson
UPDATE: One injured in shooting near 12th, Ajo in Tucson
UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way
UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way
Authorities investigating fatal stabbing near First, Wetmore in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House...
Republicans no longer criticize Trump over Jan. 6
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election...
Former president Trump arraigned on 2020 election charges
This image provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows James Phillip Barnes. The...
Florida man who dropped appeals is executed for 1988 rape, hammer killing of nurse
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid