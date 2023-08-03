FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Drying out and heating up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Isolated storms are possible in Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties this afternoon and evening with all of southern Arizona drying out Friday through the weekend. As we dry out, temperatures will rise with record highs possible. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place Friday morning through Sunday evening. Some moisture returns to southern Arizona early next week, but our storm chances remain isolated for now.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 105°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 109°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 111°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 110°.

MONDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 108°.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 107°.

