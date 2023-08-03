Advertise
Heat is hitting some hard, especially for those with chronic pain

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Although health experts say the heat impacts everyone differently, we spoke to one woman with arthritis who says this summer has been debilitating.

“Normally heat makes me feel better, but during the Monsoon, if we don’t get any rain, for me it’s the barometric pressure,” said Diannae Hernandez, Osteoarthritis Patient.

Ernest Vina, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Arizona, said studies show that cold weather can cause arthritis flare-ups, but said doctors say the humidity and barometric pressure this time of year can pack quite the punch.

Hernandez said it feels like the weight of the world is on her shoulders.

“I have both arms that I can do something right here, but I can’t lift them. The pain is unreal,” said Hernandez.

She’s not alone. A simple post on the NextDoor app shows a lot of Tucson residents are in pain.

One woman said, “The heat usually improves my mom’s R-A, but the humidity does not. The cold is terrible on her.”

Another added, “It’s the barometric pressure change that causes me grief more than just the ‘heat.’”

Although studies show that cold weather causes more arthritis symptoms, Vina said reports of pain this summer aren’t shocking.

“There are different types of arthritis. There are actually arthritis patients who tend to do worse with hotter temperatures,” said Vina.

Patients like Diannae just want some relief.

“Oftentimes, arthritic patients who can’t take pain medications, we try to search for solutions to help us. We try this and try that. We may get temporary pain relief but the arthritis gets so severe that a lot of times, there’s not a lot you can do,” Hernandez said.

In the meantime, Vina says there are a few things you can do while we wait for the weather conditions to ease.

“Increased activity can actually strengthen your muscles that surround your joints and can actually improve arthritis symptoms. We typically recommend stretching in these patients. Even something as simple as stretching can be helpful in minimizing your stiffness and get you going. In arthritis patients, having a healthy weight can also be very helpful,” said Vina.

If these weather conditions are getting to you, contact your doctor. They can walk you through the best way to get relief.

Suspect arrested in Tucson homicide investigation
UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way
