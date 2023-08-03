Knights Inn residents claim to be kicked out without warning, following City of Tucson sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former residents of the Knights Inn Motel tell 13 News they were kicked out without adequate notice.

In June, we told you about the City of Tucson purchasing the motel on South Craycroft Road to help the growing homeless problem. That purchase has now been completed, but it didn’t come without its problems.

“Monday at 11am they knocked on our door and kicked us out and told us we had to leave,” Stefanie Barlow said. She and her family have lived at the Knights Inn motel for the past five months. “It was hard because I had nowhere to go. Literally nowhere. No vehicle to get around, nothing.”

She said she first heard about the sale of the building when 13 News reported on it in June. But, when she asked the previous owners, she was told residents could stay.

That all changed last week when the sale to the City of Tucson went through.

Barlow said with the little notice she had, there was no time to pack up her family’s things and move. But only to take what they could carry.

“We had nothing. They were throwing our stuff away as we were putting it outside. Our belongings in the dumpster,” she shared.

The City of Tucson officials said they helped find temporary housing for some people impacted by the sale and sent over this statement:

“Negotiations to acquire the Knights-Inn began nine months ago and the property owner was required to provide notification to the remaining guests that were residing on site. The Knights-Inn property will now be brought up to code and utilized for emergency shelter.”

We’ve tried several times to reach out to the previous property owner and have not received any calls back.

