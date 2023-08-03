Local businesses recovering after more than a day without power

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Most people are feeling relief with their lights back on after recent storms left more than 50,000 residents without power. Businesses on 4th Avenue feel differently and some say getting the lights on was just one of many problems they had to deal with.

Friday night was a stormy blur for Don Rubino and Bawker Bawker Cider.

“It was, you know, torrential craziness and giant hail,” Bawker Bawker Cider owner and maker Don Rubino said, “and then all of a sudden the lights flickered and then it was mostly dark in here.”

While the three-year-old cider house has experienced power outages before, this was their longest outage, with their building reaching 97 degrees: a troubling situation for historic infrastructure.

“Our space is made of concrete and steel so it’s a matter of keeping it low in temperature,” Rubino said.

Almost all of the businesses on the cider houses’ side of the street were left without power Friday night. Many say they started feeling the impact of the outage shortly after it began, leaving things very hot without much time to salvage food.

“We put everything in ice and take some to another restaurant and home,” La Yaquesita owner and chef Miguel Rodriguez said.

Although TEP did help La Yaquesita by providing ice, the amount of time without power made saving everything nearly impossible.

“We shut it down 24 hours, we had to throw a lot of stuff away,” Rodriguez said.

With the power back on and food saved, all that’s left to worry about is the cost of cooling the businesses back down.

“This was our worst electric bill going into this month so I’m kind of nervous about next month’s going forward,” Rubino said. “People like air conditioning so we get nervous about it, but it’s a necessary evil.”

