Local movers are scamming Tucsonans, demanding more cash to unload

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Moving can be stressful. Now, imagine hiring movers who refuse to give you back your stuff, unless you pay more money.

It’s a scam plaguing Arizona. Thieves, posing as professional movers, lure people in with low prices. Once your stuff is in their truck, they raise the price, and hold it hostage, until you pay up.

”I thought I did my due diligence, I obviously didn’t,” said Richard Moser.

Moser and his wife moved from Casa Grande to Tucson. He found movers on Craigslist, and the hourly rate sounded reasonable.

But when they asked for cash before loading, and then tripled the price of the original estimate half-way through, Moser refused.

“Well then, he says then give me $1,000 and I’ll unload what I’ve got on the truck. And it went downhill from there,” said Moser.

“Finally, I agreed to pay him $2,300. He wanted it in cash. So I went down to my bank with him in tow. They guys wouldn’t even finish loading until they got the word from him.”

Moser expected the movers to follow him to Tucson. But shortly after departing Casa Grande, Moser heard excuse after excuse why they couldn’t finish the job, over text message.

Moser paid an additional $800, but says all his stuff was still held hostage.

“Over the next two weeks, he demanded as much as $2,000 additional dollars. Before he would consider bringing it down and unloading it,” said Moser.

Yelp reviews show Moser’s experience is not unique. One customer wrote, “They said I needed to pay them $1500 in cash or they would just take my stuff.”

Another customer wrote, “Total was supposed to be about $300. When they arrived at our new home to unload, I was told $780 or they were going to seize my property and charge me more.”

Moser ultimately called police and the Arizona Attorney General’s office. Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety helped retrieve his belongings a month later, including irreplaceable army service medals.

Sergeant Steven Sekrecki recommends keeping high dollar items and prescription medication with you.

“Take photographs, take a video, most of us have smartphones now. That really will aid us as investigators into knowing what your property was before and after the move occurred,” said Sekrecki.

Moser kept the text message exchange he had with the mover and provided it to DPS.

“He said the best piece of evidence they’ve ever gotten on something like this was that text thread that I had. The guy admitted to everything, all the way through,” said Moser.

Authorities are investigating to determine if the mover will be charged with a crime.

Arizona has a hostage load law that prohibits movers from demanding more money and refusing to unload goods.

If it happens to you, call your local police department immediately and file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s office. Click here for the link .

You can also contact the Arizona Department of Public Safety at 602-223-5000.

Here are additional tips to avoid dishonest moving companies:

It could be deceptive if the estimate sounds too good to be true.

Ask about all possible charges and additional fees. Moving companies may charge additional fees for travel time, going up and down stairs, gas, packing materials, or other minimum charges. Make sure you receive a detailed up-front written estimate.

Do not pay cash or a large deposit before the move. Beware of movers requiring a large up-front deposit, cash payment, or payment in full beforehand. Using a credit card provides some protection if there is a dispute.

Move valuable items yourself: Cash, electronics, jewelry, medications, medical equipment, and bank records. Do not leave these items out during your move.

Be present during the move. Be there to ask questions, give directions, and ensure nothing is left behind.

Do not sign blank or incomplete documents. Get copies of everything you sign. Untrustworthy movers can insert unapproved terms or fees into blank spaces on documents.

If moving to a different state, make sure movers are registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.