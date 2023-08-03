Advertise
Silver alert issued for missing woman in Santa Cruz County

Silver alert issued for missing woman in Santa Cruz County
Silver alert issued for missing woman in Santa Cruz County
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a silver alert for a woman missing out of Tubac.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Deborah Beth Grossman suffers from a medical condition that could cause her to become confused and easily lost.

DPS says she was last seen in the area of Calle del Ensueno in Tubac on July 29.

She is described as five feet, five inches tall and 120 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

