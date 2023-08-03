Advertise
Tom Brady trades in his football for a soccer ball

Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England's Birmingham City football club.
Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England's Birmingham City football club.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – Tom Brady is trading up his American football for a soccer ball – not to play, but to own.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.

Brady announced the news on Twitter, admitting he has a lot to learn about the sport.

In July, U.S.-based investment service Knighthead Capital Management bought a majority stake in Birmingham City FC.

According to the club, Brady will become a chairman of the new advisory board and work directly with club leadership.

He is set to advise on health, nutrition, wellness and recovery systems.

Brady retired from the National Football League in 2023 after 23 seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

