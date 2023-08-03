TPD investigating deadly shooting near Drexel and Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police released new information about a shooting near 12th and Ajo Wednesday night, August 2.

TPD says a male and female were shot. The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this point in the homicide investigation.

Tucson Police says it expects to release more information later today, August 3.

