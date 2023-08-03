Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Police investigating deadly hit and run

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson roadway is expected to be closed for several hours this morning, August 3, while police investigate a deadly hit and run.

Tucson Police says it happened near East 22nd Street and South Alamo Avenue.

TPD says this deadly hit and run crash involved a bicycle and the road is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Leilani Johnston
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after fatal crash in Oro Valley
The Tucson Police Department said an armed man is in a standoff at an apartment complex near...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after standoff near Oracle, Drachman in Tucson
UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way
UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way
Authorities investigating fatal stabbing near First, Wetmore in Tucson
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

Tucson police respond to shooting near Drexel, Old Nogales Highway.
UPDATE: One dead in shooting near Drexel, Old Nogales Highway
The Tucson Police Department said an armed man is in a standoff at an apartment complex near...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after standoff near Oracle, Drachman in Tucson
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
Heat is hitting some hard, especially for those with chronic pain
Heat is hitting some hard, especially for those with chronic pain