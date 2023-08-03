Tucson Police investigating deadly hit and run

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson roadway is expected to be closed for several hours this morning, August 3, while police investigate a deadly hit and run.

Tucson Police says it happened near East 22nd Street and South Alamo Avenue.

TPD says this deadly hit and run crash involved a bicycle and the road is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

