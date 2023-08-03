Tucson police respond to shooting near Drexel, Old Nogales Highway.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a shooting near Drexel and Old Nogales Highway on Wednesday night.

The TPD says there are two victims, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

Officers currently have at least one person detained and it’s unknown if they are involved.

The TPD says the scene is still active and officers are working on additional details.

