Tucson’s largest school district heads back to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Nearly 50,000 kids are heading back to class this morning at Tucson Unified School District.

Something new for this year, TUSD board leaders approved a new version of the student code of conduct. The changes come after many teachers, including the district’s union, called for what they say were much needed improvements.

The code hadn’t been update since 2019 and now with this new policy in place there are big changes when it comes to disrespect and defiance.

It also allows administrators to select a range of one to ten days when issuing consequences for level three offenses, such as threats or intimidation.

In the proposed change, consequences are progressively given depending on the offense. School leaders say the goal is to lower the pattern of suspension days for middle and high school students.

Something that’s also new at Hollinger K-8, is the principal. Christopher Jackson has been on the job at Hollinger since July 1st.

He’s had to scramble to meet his staff and the teachers. Something he has been focusing on is safety. Jackson has had meetings with staff about what to do in case of an emergency, making sure radios work, and that doors in and out of the school are always locked.

But he says what he’s most looking forward to are meeting the kids.

“Helping students advocate for themselves, helping students get in touch with whatever their goals and dreams are,” principal of Hollinger K-8 Christopher Jackson said. “Owning their own living, be apart of their own existence, not just doing whatever the adults in their lives telling them they should do but do things that propel them forward and trust the adults that are building relationships with them..”

Leaders say if you are new to the area and are yet to register for school there is still time to do so.

And if you’re interested in volunteering at any school in the district, there are openings for that as well.

