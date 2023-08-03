TUSD takes steps to combat an increase in overdoses on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Unified School District welcomes students back into the classroom this week, and while teachers are preparing their lesson plans, health leaders are equipping schools with more Narcan to combat an increase in opioid overdoses on campus.

“Unfortunately the way it’s going, the drug trends, we had to adjust and react,” said Penny Tylor with TUSD Health Services.

TUSD has had opioid overdose reversal drug Nalaxone on their high school campuses since 2019. Commonly referred to by its brand name Narcan, it can be found in a yellow box typically outside the front office. Each school’s health staff has been trained to use it, and the school will provide training to anyone who wants it. If someone is overdosing, a call is made to 911, and the Narcan is administered while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive.

“But this year we’re installing these big red boxes. Usually, where everybody can see it,” said TUSD Health Services Director Joseph Gaw.

New Narcan “Overdose Emergency Kits” are being added to common areas across all schools K-12. It comes as TUSD sees an increase in overdoses on campus.

“We had a need that we thought you know what this really needs to be in every single school,” Tylor said.

Between 2019 and 2023, school health officials say Narcan has had to be administered seven times on campus. Four of those overdoses were in 2023 alone.

The district fears these overdose numbers will only go up with mental health issues rising among teens and social media making access to these drugs even easier.

Just last week, the TUSD Governing Board voted 5-0 in favor of creating a temporary “Addiction Reduction Task Force.”

Made up of experts in the community on addiction medicine, harm reduction, and prevention strategies, the committee will find the best ways to support students struggling with addiction and mental health illness and present their findings to the board by the end of the year.

The committee will also make recommendations on best use of the districts $7 million in settlement funds against e-cigarette company JUUL. TUSD sued the company in 2019 over the negative impact its marketing has had on students.

“I don’t want to waste this unique opportunity that we have to do this right because if we do this right the benefit it can have to our community is enormous,” said Dr. Ravi Shah on the TUSD Governing Board.

Monique Gutierrez is in support of all of the changes happening at TUSD. Pictures and memories are all she has left of her beloved son Isaac. Just over two years ago, the 17-year-old lost his life to a fentanyl overdose.

“He was overall a great kid, and the community was robbed of a beautiful being,” Gutierrez said.

“He doesn’t get to enjoy the luxuries of his potential. He would have done great things and made something great of himself had he not been given that pill,” she went on to say.

The mother of five believes her son was sold the drug by people he considered to be his friends.

“We as parents think oh our kids aren’t in that and they are all up in that. So we have to be aware as parents and not be in denial,” she said.

Monique Gutierrez buried her 17-year-old son Isaac on May 1, 2021. He died from a fentanyl overdose. (Source: KOLD 13 News)

Sadly, the Gutierrez family is not the only one grieving as the fight against opioids in Pima County is far from over.

“It’s definitely still a crisis,” said Mark Person, the manager for the Pima County Mental Health and Addiction Program.

Person says 187 people have died of an opioid overdose in Pima County so far this year alone. That’s on track to be down from the county’s historic high of 500 deaths in 2021, but he says the concern remains top of mind.

“The main drivers are fentanyl and methamphetamines. Those two drugs together make up almost 80% of our overdose deaths,” Person said.

Person said things took a turn for the worst around 2019 when fentanyl was introduced into the community. The synthetic opioid is 50-100 times stronger than heroin. He describes is at the most addictive and unpredictable poison on earth.

“In some cases some people I talk to have been using fentanyl for over a year and they tell me they’ve used it hundreds of times and then others will tell me they’ve used it once or twice and one of their friends just used it for the first time and the person died,” Person said.

Advocates say along with help from school leaders, it’s up to parents to pay attention.

“Getting parents to have the conversation with their children is absolutely critical because I don’t think the parents fully understand what their children are being exposed to every single day,” said TUSD Health Services Director Joseph Gaw.

“This will take over your child and unless you talk to your children about it and you’re aware yourself, it could easily be any parent,” Gutierrez said.

Narcan is FDA approved and available behind the counter. Anyone can get trained on how to administer it. In Tucson, the Pima County Health Department offers free Narcan and Fentanyl Test Strips which can also be found at any public library.

