UArizona RISE and Pima County Health Department will host a free health and wellness fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Camp Wellness and the Pima County Health Department are hosting a free health fair for the Tucson community from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Aug. 11, at the UArizona RISE Health and Wellness Center at 1030 N. Alvernon Way.

The health fair aims to prioritize collaboration, improve individual health and well-being, and build a stronger Tucson community.

The health fair will offer vaccinations for COVID-19, hepatitis A and Mpox, and provide reproductive health screenings that will aid in the detection and treatment of potential health issues.

Information will be provided for those interested in becoming a certified recovery support specialist, and naloxone kits containing a life-saving opioid overdose reversal drug that can be used by anyone will be available while supplies last compliments of Project FUTRE, a UArizona Health Sciences Comprehensive Pain and Addiction Center behavioral health training program.

Attendees are invited to tour Camp Wellness, a UArizona RISE Health and Wellness Center program housed within the UArizona Department of Family and Community Medicine at the College of Medicine – Tucson.

Camp Wellness programs focus on personal fitness, recovery, nutrition, mental health and overall well-being. At the same time, its inclusive environment enables all to feel welcome and supported in their recovery and health journey.

