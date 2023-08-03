Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

UPDATE: One dead in shooting near 12th and Ajo

UPDATE: One dead in shooting near 12th and Ajo
UPDATE: One dead in shooting near 12th and Ajo(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:14 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police released new information about a shooting near 12th and Ajo Wednesday night, August 2.

TPD says a male and female were shot. The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this point in the homicide investigation.

Tucson Police says it expects to release more information later today, August 3.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rose Leilani Johnston
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after fatal crash in Oro Valley
The Tucson Police Department said an armed man is in a standoff at an apartment complex near...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after standoff near Oracle, Drachman in Tucson
UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way
UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way
Authorities investigating fatal stabbing near First, Wetmore in Tucson

Latest News

Multiple fires are ripping through debris at a business in Phoenix.
Crews gain control of fires at Phoenix industrial businesses; 3 firefighters hurt
Guardsmen patrol as workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along...
Mexico recovers 2 bodies from the Rio Grande, one found near a floating barrier that Texas installed
Students in Tucson Unified School District is heading back to school for the 2023-23 year.
Tucson’s largest school district heads back to school
Silver alert issued for missing woman in Santa Cruz County
Silver alert issued for missing woman in Santa Cruz County