UPDATE: One injured in shooting near 12th, Ajo in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:14 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police released new information about a shooting near 12th and Ajo in Tucson late Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The Tucson Police Department said at least one person suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody, according to the TPD.

Earlier Thursday, TPD told 13 News that this shooting was fatal. The TPD later clarified the fatal shooting happened near Drexel and Nogales Highway.

