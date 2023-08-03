UPDATE: One injured in shooting near 12th, Ajo in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police released new information about a shooting near 12th and Ajo in Tucson late Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The Tucson Police Department said at least one person suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody, according to the TPD.

Earlier Thursday, TPD told 13 News that this shooting was fatal. The TPD later clarified the fatal shooting happened near Drexel and Nogales Highway.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.