Convicted child molester accused of indecent exposure arrested in Marana

35-year-old Lorenzo Lauro Daniels
35-year-old Lorenzo Lauro Daniels(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A convicted child molester was arrested for indecent exposure and sex offender registry violations.

The Marana Police Department and Direct Action Response Team and Pima County Sheriff Detectives located and arrested 35-year-old Lorenzo Lauro Daniels for indecent exposure and sex offender registry violations on July 27. Authorities say it is believed there are more victims in this case.

According to state records, Daniels has two convictions, one for child molestation in a 2013 incident and a second for interfering with an electronic monitoring device in 2017.

Please contact the Marana Police Department at (520)382-2000 or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department if you have any further information on this case. Daniels was booked into the Pima County Jail.

