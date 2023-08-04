Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are on the scene of a serious crash that could impact your morning drive.
Officers are investigating a crash at Valencia and Country Club.
TPD says the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles.
The intersection will be closed during the investigation.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
