FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Excessive Heat Warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our stretch of triple-digit days continues for the foreseeable future with Tucson’s count rising into the 50s this weekend! An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for all of southern Arizona (below 5,000 ft elevation) Friday morning through Sunday evening. Record temperatures are possible each afternoon as highs soar 10°+ above normal. Skies stay dry through the weekend with moisture streaming back into the area early next week.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 109°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 111°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 110°.

MONDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 107°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 106°.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 107°.

THURSDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 108°.

