Havasu man found guilty of attempted murder of state trooper

Juan Manuel Rodriguez
Juan Manuel Rodriguez(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man from Havasu was found guilty of attempted murder of a state trooper, including ten charges from the April 2022 shooting.

On Wednesday, July 19, following an investigation conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Major Incident Division (MID), a jury found the suspect from April 2022 trooper-involved shooting guilty on eleven charges, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault on law enforcement.

According to a media release from AZDPS, the incident occurred on April 1, 2022, when an AZDPS detective attempted to pull over the driver of a BMW sedan in Kingman after he failed to stop at a stop sign. The suspect driver, later identified as Lake Havasu City resident Juan Manuel Rodriguez, did not yield and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, Rodriguez attempted to ram the detective’s vehicle. Rodriguez later lost control and the detective collided with the front of his vehicle. The detective drew his duty pistol and initiated a high-risk traffic stop. Rodriguez did not obey commands and began reaching under the dash.

The AZDPS said the BMW began to reverse and the detective, fearing he would be rammed again, sat back in his patrol vehicle. As heard on the body-worn camera footage, Rodriguez began shooting at the detective with a full-automatic weapon. The detective returned fire and attempted to flee from the area for his safety.

Rodriguez’s vehicle struck the detective’s vehicle as he fled. Rodriguez got behind the detective as he fled and began shooting at the rear of the police vehicle. The detective returned fire through his back window. During the exchange, the detective was struck in the back by a round fired from the pursuing BMW.

According to AZDPS, the two vehicles eventually separated, and the detective was able to get to a safe location to seek medical attention. The detective was transported from the scene by a Mohave County Deputy to a local hospital, where he was treated and released for his injury.

The AZDPS said that Rodriguez, also wounded in the gun battle, drove to a desert area nearby, where the BMW became disabled. An AZDPS Ranger helicopter crew was tracking Rodriguez and observed him place a bag in a wash before walking towards the nearby Mohave County Community College campus, where he collapsed before reaching the school buildings. Rodriguez was detained without further incident and transported to a hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.

The AZDPS said the bag Rodriguez attempted to conceal in the desert was recovered and found to contain $34,504 in cash, over 11 grams of fentanyl, and 10 grams of methamphetamine. Additionally, five firearms, including a full-automatic handgun and an Uzi were recovered, as well as multiple drug ledgers and additional cash.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a jury found Rodriguez guilty of eleven charges on July 19th, including:

  • Attempted first-degree murder
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of narcotic drugs for sale
  • Possession of dangerous drugs for sale
  • Unlawful flight
  • Money laundering
  • Aggravated assault
  • Aggravated assault
  • Drive by shooting
  • Discharging a firearm at a non-residential structure
  • Misconduct involving weapons

Below is the link to the Trooper-involved shooting from April 2022.

Graphic Warning

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

