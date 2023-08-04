Advertise
At least two suspects detained in armed robbery near Stella, Prudence

The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a highway/armed robbery near Stella and Prudence on Friday, August 4.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a highway/armed robbery near Stella and Prudence on Friday, August 4.

Tucson police say the victim is an adult male. Officers are working to clarify if there are any injuries.

Police say DPS was in the area and assisted in locating the suspects.

Authorities say they have at least two suspects detained, possibly more.

Police say the Sonoran Science Academy-East was placed on a soft locked down. Authorities checked before the lockdown was lifted.

Officers say it is early into the investigation and don’t have any names or charges. Police said all the suspects were accounted for.

