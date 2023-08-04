At least two suspects detained in armed robbery near Stella, Prudence

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a highway/armed robbery near Stella and Prudence on Friday, August 4.

Tucson police say the victim is an adult male. Officers are working to clarify if there are any injuries.

Police say DPS was in the area and assisted in locating the suspects.

Authorities say they have at least two suspects detained, possibly more.

Police say the Sonoran Science Academy-East was placed on a soft locked down. Authorities checked before the lockdown was lifted.

Officers say it is early into the investigation and don’t have any names or charges. Police said all the suspects were accounted for.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.