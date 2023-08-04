New Income Requirements for School Lunch Programs

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture recognizes school meals can help set up students for success.

For the 2023-24 school year, the USDA is raising income requirements for free and reduced school lunch to keep up with inflation. More families in southern Arizona and across the county meet requirements, which let their child eat at school for free or at a lower cost.

For Tucson Unified School District, this impacts 70% of families. 60 of the district’s almost 90 schools fall under the Community Eligibility Provision of the national school lunch program, so all those students get free meals. For the other 27 schools, household applications are required.

Lindsay Aguilar, who is the director of TUSD Food Services Department says, “By having these benefits available, it’s a way that we can ensure food access and ensure students are nourished and often times school meals could be the only source of food that these children have so, they are essential to the well-being of nourishment and academic success of our current students.”

Applications are accepted throughout the school year. If income changes for a family at any time, they can apply. Meanwhile families with SNAP benefits and Medicaid access automatically qualify. Those who completed a household application last year and qualify, applications are set to expire September 13th and need to be renewed before that date.

