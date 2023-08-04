Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Rest in peace: Department of public safety mourns loss of service horse

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its service horses.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the department announced the passing of Ana.

The department said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.

Ana served the state of Texas to ensure the safety of its citizens through her work on patrols, crowd control, and even school visits.

“Thank you for your service, Ana, and may you rest in peace,” the department said.

Further information, including a cause of death, was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Tucson’s eastside
UPDATE: One injured in shooting near 12th, Ajo in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said an armed man is in a standoff at an apartment complex near...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after standoff near Oracle, Drachman in Tucson
Rose Leilani Johnston
NEW INFORMATION: Hit-and-run suspect arrested after fatal crash in Oro Valley
35-year-old Lorenzo Lauro Daniels
Convicted child molester accused of indecent exposure arrested in Marana

Latest News

Jason Aldean has opened a new restaurant and bar in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Jason Aldean opens new restaurant and bar, treats fans to special performance
Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is currently handling the...
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 26
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square over videogame console giveaway
13 NEWS LOGO
WATCH NOW: Possible record-setting heat for the weekend
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign...
No college psychology credit for Florida high schoolers after clash over teaching about gender