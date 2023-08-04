Sources: University of Arizona Wildcats one step closer to joining Big 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats may be one step closer to leaving the Pac-12 behind.

Sources have been reporting for days that the University of Arizona was discussing a move to the Big 12.

Yahoo and ESPN reported the Big 12 on Thursday approved the Wildcats’ move. All Arizona needs now is approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

ABOR met Thursday night in an executive session to discuss “possible legal advice and discussion regarding university athletics.”

No word on what ABOR decided, if anything.

There is a chance other Pac-12 teams, possibly Arizona State or Utah will leave to help the Big 12 get to 16 teams.

The announcement comes weeks after Colorado left the Pac-12 for the Big 12.

