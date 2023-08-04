Tucson International Airport adapting to extreme heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - This extreme heat is taking a toll on everyone, including those at Tucson International Airport.

Not only can heat impact a plane’s ability to fly, but it can also put a strain on the people behind the scenes that are doing their part to make sure the process runs smoothly.

Austin Wright, Chief Communications Officer for TUS, said the airport has been adjusting weight to counteract those record-breaking temperatures.

“The heat can be tricky, especially in an industry where safety is a top priority,” Wright said. “Performance and airplanes can be impacted by heat. They can always fly, but it’s a weight situation, so there are sometimes situations where airlines will have to make weight deviations, whether it’s cargo or customer counts, to accommodate for the heat.”

Despite that heat, workers at Tucson International Airport are still making sure planes are ready to go.

“Whether it is switching nonessential outside work to nighttime shifts or early morning shifts. We always provide a lot of hydration, whether it’s Gatorade or hydration packets. We put sunshades up for those doing construction outside. We realize the airport has to be operating so it’s something we always have on our mind,” said Wright.

And Wright said they’ve got it covered when it comes to keeping the planes cool.

“We’ve got great air conditioning systems, so the second they pull in, we close the window shades on the plane and hook them into the air so they’re nice and cool when people board,” said Wright.

A reminder if you’re getting ready to fly, check with your airline to make sure your plane is on time and not impacted by the heat.

