Tucson Police investigating murder suicide

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

TPD says officers responded to Lakeside Park Thursday morning, August 3, to do a welfare check after two people were found unresponsive.

Police say officers found an adult male and adult female with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The two individuals were identified as 38-year-old Jammie Crystal Macias and 46-year-old Shaunon Larry Thomas.

Detectives say Macias and Thomas were in an on-and-off relationship.

