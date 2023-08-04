Tucson Police investigating murder suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

TPD says officers responded to Lakeside Park Thursday morning, August 3, to do a welfare check after two people were found unresponsive.

Police say officers found an adult male and adult female with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The two individuals were identified as 38-year-old Jammie Crystal Macias and 46-year-old Shaunon Larry Thomas.

Detectives say Macias and Thomas were in an on-and-off relationship.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.