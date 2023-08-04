TUSD begins first day of virtual school

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Today was the first day back to school for Tucson Unified School District. Some of those students are finishing up their day from the comfort of their own homes.

The Tucson Virtual Academy says they’ve been enrolling around 50 new students every day leading up to the first day of school.

“It’s been great,” TUVA principal Michelle Sigafus said. “It’s so nice to see the kids and have everything buzzing again.”

What started as a program three years ago has grown to around 1,100 students, with more joining daily.

“Families make the switch to online for a variety of reasons,” Sigafus said, “sometimes it’s because they don’t do well when they’re among other peers within their classroom, they do great.”

Many of those students are quite far from Tucson.

“What’s great about us being an online school is that we’ve now been able to open up to the entire state of Arizona,” Sigafus said.

While only Arizona residents are allowed to become students, the 60 teachers working in the school are located all across the United States, making the teacher shortage less of a concern.

Sigafus says many of the issues that other schools within the district are dealing with on a daily basis are something they don’t think twice about.

“We have some students that are here due to transportation issues, not even necessarily buses, but just families not being able to take students where they need to go,” Sigafus said. “The nice thing is we don’t have any A/C issues with out families that’s all on them to have that support.

The school offers synchronous and asynchronous learning environments and is looking to build a stronger online connection for the school academically and recreationally.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.