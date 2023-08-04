Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Valley fever is picking up in Southern Arizona

If you have symptoms similar to pneumonia, like fever, cough or shortness of breath, get tested...
If you have symptoms similar to pneumonia, like fever, cough or shortness of breath, get tested for valley fever.(Arizona's Family)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Leaders at the University of Arizona are using a new tool to fight valley fever as it’s that time of the year the disease infects more people.

Every year about 150,000 people across this country are diagnosed with valley fever and more than two-thirds of the cases are here in Arizona. That’s according to the U of A Valley Fever Center.

Researchers are using what they call a forecasting tool to tell when cases of valley fever are starting to spike here at home.

The toll allows researchers with the Valley Fever Center in Tucson to get results from people who come in with symptoms. If they test positive, that data goes to the center to help them understand when Valley Fever is starting to spike.

Since the symptoms of the disease are very similar to pneumonia or COVID, doctors say it’s important to get the right diagnosis as early as possible.

“It turns out that asking your physician ‘hey should I be tested for this’ is really valuable because many physicians might not think to do that,” director of the valley fever center of excellence at the University of Arizona John Galgiani said. “And there is state department of healthy data that indicates that people who know about valley fever before they get sick get diagnosed correctly sooner than patients who don’t know about valley fever before they get sick. It’s because they ask their doctor if they should be tested.”

Summer and into fall is the time of year to be on the lookout for it, that’s because the disease thrives in places with low rainfall and hot summers.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One injured in shooting near 12th, Ajo in Tucson
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Tucson’s eastside
The Tucson Police Department said an armed man is in a standoff at an apartment complex near...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after standoff near Oracle, Drachman in Tucson
Rose Leilani Johnston
NEW INFORMATION: Hit-and-run suspect arrested after fatal crash in Oro Valley
TPD investigating deadly shooting near Drexel and Nogales Highway
NEW DETAILS: Victim identified in deadly shooting near Drexel, Nogales Highway

Latest News

Crash graphic
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Tucson police say the vehicle did not remain on the scene.
Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash near Stone, Navajo
Oneonta Flooding
Oneonta Flooding
Tucson International Airport adapting to extreme heat
Tucson International Airport adapting to extreme heat