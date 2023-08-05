Construction on I-10 impacts local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The construction on I-10 near Orange Grove is less than halfway done, but businesses around that part of the interstate are counting the days until things return to normal.

“It’s been very frustrating,” Kratom Kafe sales associate Gloriana Bergen said.

The construction not only creates a variety of travel troubles, but it also reduces foot traffic for local businesses in the area. The extra vehicles on Ina Road has been a headache for many.

“I have a lot of customers talking about how hard it is to get into the parking lot, how hard it is to get out, how hard it is to even get onto the interstate,” Bergen said.

For most, rush hour is the busiest time, but the closures at Sunset and Orange Grove have made restaurants and shops change and adapt to keep customers happy.

“It’s different sporadic depending on how the traffic is,” Bisbee Breakfast Club general manager Ed Romack said. “A lot of times when we’re supposed to be busy, we’re not but other times when we’re slowing down we get busy.”

All of the changes come from people wanting to avoid getting caught in long wait times.

“In Ina, I can see when the road’s backed up, guests don’t really want to get in this way so they do their best and we appreciate everyone that comes in,” Romack said.

The construction project plans to recreate the entire section of the interstate and add an additional lane to both sides in order to improve safety and traffic flow.

“This is a major project,” Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson Garin Groff said. “It’s a $171 million project to completely rebuild 3 miles of an interstate.”

While businesses will have to deal with the irritating situation for quite a while longer, some are looking at the silver lining.

“It seems like it’s brought in more people because they’re coming through and seeing our shop and coming in, but a lot of times people just don’t want to deal with it so they won’t come in,” Bergen said.

The construction is expected to wrap up by the end of 2025.

