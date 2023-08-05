FIRST ALERT FORECAST - EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR YOUR WEEKEND
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – A very hot & dry weekend is on tap with our Excessive Heat Warning marching through Sunday evening, as temperatures will be in & around 110. Temps cool down to start your week on Monday with chances of showers & storms returning. We’ll be in a similar pattern for next week with temperatures around 104-106 and isolated showers & storms for the afternoon/evening.
Additionally, we use the word “heat dome” a lot, so I provided a brief explanation of what it is and how it impacts our weather.
SATURDAY: Clear with a high of 110°, near record temps.
SUNDAY: Clear with a high of 110°, near record temps.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105°. Slight chance of showers & storms
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105°. Slight chance of showers & storms.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105°. Slight chance of showers & storms.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105°. Slight chance of showers & storms.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 106°.
