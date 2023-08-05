IT’S OFFICIAL: Arizona, Arizona State, Utah move to Big 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One of the worst-kept secrets in all of sports has been announced and the Pac-12, which has been around for more than 50 years, could be dead.

On Friday, Aug. 4, the Big 12 announced the University of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are leaving the Pac-12.

Big 12 Conference Adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah pic.twitter.com/Or4ypfW7d8 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 5, 2023

The Wildcats will play in the college’s newest super conference starting in fall 2024.

The Big 12 currently includes BYU, Baylor, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia. Oklahoma and the University of Texas are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC next year.

Also on Friday, Oregon and Washington announced they were bolting the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. That is the same conference that grabbed Southern Cal and UCLA last year.

Friday’s announcements come just weeks after Colorado left the Pac-12 for the Big 12.

Yahoo and ESPN reported Thursday that the Big 12 approved the Wildcats’ move. All Arizona needed was approval from the Arizona Board of Regents.

ABOR met Thursday night in an executive session to discuss “possible legal advice and discussion regarding university athletics.” No word on what ABOR decided, if anything.

The Pac-12, once dominant in the college sports world, is but a shell of its former self. If all the moves are approved, the conference will have only four teams.

Those teams -- Oregon State, Cal, Washington State and Stanford -- could struggle to keep the conference going. There is a chance those four could find new homes too.

The irony is there were reports the Big 12 once offered the Pac-12 a deal to merge . The Pac-12 did not go through with the deal.

In hindsight, it may be one of the poorest business decisions since Blockbuster passed on the chance to buy Netflix.

