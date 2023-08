TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a missing man has been found.

PCSD says 70-year-old Miguel Moreno disappeared this afternoon, August 5, from the area of 6800 North La Canada.

PCSD says Miguel has been located and is seeking medical attention.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.