Tucson to change zoning and building codes to accommodate tiny homes and tiny home villages

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For decades, cities and towns have set up strict zoning and building codes to protect their communities. It was to ensure every home built was built to a specific set of standards, and the zoning was to ensure every place had a certain amount of uniformity.

But while they protected the community from haphazard construction and kept industry out of neighborhoods, those codes also had some unintended consequences.

The price of homes skyrocketed as the inventory shrank and with the high prices, it has contributed to homelessness.

So Tucson is putting on the brakes. More information can be found here.

“People can’t afford to buy houses right now,” said Ward 6 City Council member Steve Kozachik. “We’re trying to square that circle and make sure we’re evolving our codes to reflect the reality that we live in right now.”

That reality is those zoning and building codes generally passed decades ago not only add to the cost of buying a house but they also consume so much time and effort, they restrict the number of houses that are built, inflating housing prices for everyone.

“If our goal is housing affordability then those two factors, the time and the money, is they just effectively increase the cost of construction so that the units are no longer affordable,” Kozachik said. “So we kinda got to get out of our own way.”

One of the proposals would allow tiny homes to be built in mobile home parks. Move out the old, dilapidated trailers and build a new tiny home on the pad instead, where they can exist side by side. They’d use the same amenities, such as water hookups and electricity.

Or build tiny home communities in industrial parks or commercial areas where they are prohibited right now. Times have changed and the city wants to or needs to change with those times.

“Ten years ago when those codes, 20 years ago when those codes were put in place, nobody was talking about tiny houses, no one was talking about tiny home villages, they didn’t exist on the market,” he said. “Very few people were living in shipping containers.”

Just 12 years ago, people didn’t live in shipping containers because the median price of a home in Tucson was $117,000. Fast forward a decade that same house now costs $330,000 and salaries have not tripled.

“So let’s have a conversation about evolving our codes with the time,” he said. “The other thing that wasn’t on anybody’s mind 10, 15, 20 years ago was the notion of housing affordability.”

But now they are because there is a direct line between the cost of housing and the homeless problem and the fastest growing segment of homelessness is 65 years of age and older. Which means something tiny could have a big impact.

“If we can get some of our code restrictions out of the way, streamline them so it reduced the cost of building, then the ultimate beneficiary will be the people buying the homes,” Kozachik said.

Three council members, including Ward One’s Lane Santa Cruz and Ward Three’s Kevin Dahl, along with Kozachik and Mayor Regina Romero, asked for this item to be put on next week’s agenda so there is agreement that the codes need to be changed. Whether they can agree on which changes remains to be seen.

