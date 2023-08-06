Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Trading Dry & Hot For Stormier & Cooler This Week

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: Today, we broke the daily temp record reaching 110 in Tucson. This marks our 12th day where we’ve had record-breaking/tying high temps this summer! It’ll be another hot one tomorrow, as it will only be a degree or two cooler than today. We’ll see a pattern change come Monday, with temperatures dipping to around 105 and scattered afternoon/evening storm chances through the week.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a high of 108°, near record temps.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°, cooler. PM scattered storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105°. PM scattered storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105°. PM scattered storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°. PM scattered storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a high of 106°.

