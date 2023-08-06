Local businesses looking forward to Big 12 fans visiting Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona’s switch to the Big 12 doesn’t just impact sports.

Although the switch isn’t happening until 2024, the announcement has businesses already planning for more customers.

With teams on every corner of the country – that means more fans traveling to Tucson.

“You look around and it’s very slow we’re in the slowest, hottest part of the year right now,” Frog and Firkin General Manager Jonathan Graham said, “but you’re back here next week at this time and the fever starts everybody starts coming back to school, it starts cooling off and it’s just a new energy in the air especially with this going on it’ll be a lot of fun I’m excited.”

Friday’s announcement gives them one more change to look forward to. Many shops and restaurants around the U of A get a lot of their revenue from game day, whether their customers are rooting for the Wildcats, or not.

“We don’t discriminate against business we love every bit of it, so we love when the rivalries happen,” Graham said. “I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of rivalries come from the new conference alignment. It’s an exciting time.”

They say they’re sure the Big 12 fan base will travel to support their teams, with a lot of those schools being pretty far away, and that support will likely turn into hotel stays and long weekends.

“More business is always better,” Hotel McCoy Creative Director Nicole Dahl said. “I mean, I think it’s also awesome for Tucson’s economy, it’s great for us, and we’re in the hospitality business. We love to host people here in Tucson so the more the merrier.”

And businesses say they look forward to being a part of these fans’ experience traveling to a new part of the country.

“It means a lot to us,” Dahl said. “It’s super exciting to be able to host all the fans from the Big 12 here in Tucson. It’s an incredible city and we’re happy to showcase it here at Hotel McCoy.”

