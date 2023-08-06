Advertise
Retired TPD patrol car gets new look

By 13 News Staff and Alex Valdez
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:08 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A retired Tucson Police Department patrol vehicle just got some new wheels.

The Obsessions Car Club and different car clubs in southern Arizona and the Tucson Police Department teamed up to transform a retired police car into a classic low-rider.

According to TPD, the low-rider has been in the works for years.

The goal of this unique project is to bridge the gap between law enforcement and communities that might not feel comfortable around officers.

Robert Digregorio, the president of Obessions Car Club said they have already been approached by different law enforcement agencies in southern Arizona about the possibility of building their own “Lowrider” patrol car.

“Cars are a universal thing from a kid until you are an old man,” Digregorio said. “It’s going to be a community outreach that we hope goes throughout different agencies as well.”

Sgt. William Corrales with the Tuscon Police Department says they want the car to feel like it belongs to everybody in the community.

He tells 13 News, high school students in the Sunnyside School District will be doing some body work on the car.

“It’s just a tool that we can have a conversation,” Sgt. Corrales said. “They may not talk to us but they see the car and the come to us saying hey can we talk about this car? This is interesting and you know we can become friends. Like hey man it’s nice meeting you. It’s a great opener to have communication.”

TPD hopes to take the car to different events within the community. However, they are asking for the community’s help.

“It will help us get to know each other as a community and as a police department,” Sgt. Corrales said. “We can’t get the job done without them.”

People interested in donating to the cause can do so at this link.

