Tucson Police investigating deadly hit and run

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.

TPD says it happened this morning, August 6, about 5 a.m. near Valencia and Nogales Highway.

Police say the vehicle involved left the scene before officers arrived.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

That victim has not yet been identified.

