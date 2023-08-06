Tucson Police investigating stabbing

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a stabbing early this morning, Sunday, August 6.

TPD says officers responded to the 3300 block of South 6th Avenue about 9:15 a.m. and found a male victim with serious injuries.

Police say he was taken to the hospital.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.