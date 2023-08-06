Advertise
Tucson Police investigating stabbing

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a stabbing early this morning, Sunday, August 6.

TPD says officers responded to the 3300 block of South 6th Avenue about 9:15 a.m. and found a male victim with serious injuries.

Police say he was taken to the hospital.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

