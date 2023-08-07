Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Beat the Heat
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUKON, Okla. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Chick-fil-a restaurant in Oklahoma.

According to the Yukon Police Department, the toddler was walking with his parents when he was hit in the drive-thru lane around lunchtime.

The child was taken to a trauma hospital where he died from his injuries.

The police department is investigating the collision to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Family members identified the child as Ismael Perez. They created a GoFundMe to help the toddler’s mother with funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit and run
Crash graphic
UPDATE: Police release new details about deadly three-vehicle crash
Tucson Police investigating stabbing
Tucson Police investigating stabbing
Retired TPD patrol car gets new look
Retired TPD patrol car gets new look
Melody Felicano Johnson is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault...
Tucson woman accused of trying to kill Airman husband by poisoning his coffee

Latest News

File - The likeness of Benjamin Franklin is seen on U.S. $100 bills, Thursday, July 14, 2022,...
People are losing more money to scammers than ever before. Here’s how to keep yourself safe
FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao, left, and his attorney, Robert Paule, arrive...
Ex-Minneapolis officer sentenced on a state charge for his role in George Floyd’s killing
Schools prepare for back-to-school illness
Schools prepare for back-to-school illness
Schools prepare for back-to-school illness
Schools prepare for back-to-school illness