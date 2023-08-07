DPS: Second body found on Arizona State Capitol grounds in less than 2 weeks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A body was found at the Arizona State Capitol Monday morning. This is the second body to be found on the property in less than two weeks.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the body was found in the west parking lot of the Capitol around 6 a.m. by a passerby near 19th Avenue and Washington Street. DPS is investigating how the body ended up there and is working to identify the person.

This is the second body found on Capitol premises recently. The first was less than two weeks ago, on July 26 and is still under investigation.

