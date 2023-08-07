FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Slightly cooler and more active pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a very hot weekend, storm chances return for the start of the workweek. The high pressure that dominated our weather pattern over the weekend is weakening and pushing east, allowing more moisture to move into the area. Scattered storms are expected each afternoon and evening, keeping temperatures slightly “cooler” this workweek. Expect highs between 100° and 105° each afternoon in Tucson. Slightly drier and warmer weather moves in this weekend.

MONDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 104°.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 102°.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.

FRIDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 103°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 104°.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 107°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.